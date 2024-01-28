ANF recovers drugs from Hub area

HUB: ANF Balochistan claimed to have recovered large quantity of drugs from a vehicle near Tool Plaza Lakpass area of Hub in Balochistan province.

According to a report on Sunday, four accused, including three women, were also arrested during the operation. According to a statement issued by the spokesman for Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Balochistan, staff of ANF recovered 12 kilo hashish and 4 kilo ice from a vehicle during checking near Tool Plaza Lakpass area of Hub. Four persons, including three women, were also arrested the operation.

An FIR against the accused under Anti Narcotics Act was lodged. Further investigation is underway.