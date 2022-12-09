ANF recovers huge quantity of drugs in two-day operations

KARACHI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said on Friday that it has recovered huge quantity of drugs in two-day different operations.

In a joint operation with Sindh Rangers, the ANF recovered 14kg of hashish, 7kg of cannabis, 1.73kg of heroin and 1.5kg of ice drug. In another operation, the ANF recovered 400 liters of banned chemicals buried under the bushes near Winder, Balochistan. The accused were booked separately under Anti-Narcotics Act.

On Thursday, ANF recovered 2,423kg of opium, 400kg of hashish, 14kg of ice drug and 20kg of heroin were recovered during an operation in Mashkel tehsil, Balochistan. In a joint operation with the Frontier Corps (FC), the ANF lassoed two suspects near Hazro tehsil of Attock district and recovered 16.80kg of hashish from them.

During a raid at a private courier service in Karachi, the ANF recovered drugs from a parcel booked for the United States (US). The ANF officials said that 3.5kg of ketamine were among the substances seized. Separately, 781 liters of prohibited chemicals were also recovered from a dry drain in Chaman. Cases were registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.