ANF seized 3052.303 kg drugs and 576 litres suspected chemical valuing us$ 529.32 million in 37 operations, arrested 32 persons including 2 women, 2 foreigners involved in drug trafficking and impounded 8 vehicles 

Rawalpindi, January 17, 2022 (PPI-OT):Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 3052.303 Kg Drugs and 576 Litres Suspected Chemical valuing US$ 529.32 Million internationally, arrested 32 culprits including 2 women, 2 foreigners and impounded 8 vehicles while conducting 37 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised 14.142 Kg Heroin, 1552.5 Kg Hashish, 1079.5 Kg Opium, 8.4 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 396 Kg Morphine, 1.554 Kg Cocaine, 0.182 Kg Lexotanil Tablets (900 x Tabs), 0.025 Kg LSD Stickers (25 x Stickers) and 576 Litres Suspected Chemical.

ANF Balochistan recovered 1275 Kg drugs and 576 Litres Suspected Chemical in 3 operations while arrested 3 accused and seized 1x vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 186 Kg Hashish, 693 Kg Opium, 396 Kg Morphine and 576 Litres Suspected Chemical.

ANF Punjab recovered 1132.17 Kg drugs in 9 operations while arrested 8 accused and seized 2 x vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 5.37 Kg Heroin, 814.3 Kg Hashish, 308.6 Kg opium and 3.900 Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 205.236 Kg drugs in 9 operations while arrested 7 accused 1 woman, 2 foreigners and seized 1 x vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 5 Kg Heroin, 129 Kg Hashish, 69.5 Kg Opium, 1.554 Kg Cocaine and 900 x Lexotanil Tabs (0.182 kg).

ANF Sindh recovered 357.36 Kg drugs in 8 operations while arrested 6 accused including and seized 2 x vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.96 Kg Heroine, 353.4 Kg Hashish and 1 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 82.537 Kg drugs in 8 operations and arrested 8 accused including 1 woman and seized 2 x vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 0.812 Kg Heroin, 69.8 Kg Hashish, 8.4 Kg Opium, 3.500 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 25 x LSD Stickers (0.025 Kg) and 6 x SMG, 8 x 12 Bore Rifles, 6 x MP5 Guns, 32 x 30 Bore, 24 x 9MM Pistols, 2 x Repeater, 4 x M4 Rifles. Huge quantity of ammunition were recovered from said vehicle. All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

