ANF seized 425.253 kgs drugs valuing US$ 14.658 million in 29 operations

Rawalpindi, March 16, 2021 (PPI-OT): Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 425.253 Kgs narcotics valuing US $ 14.658 Million internationally, arrested 42 culprits including seven Afghan national, one Pakistani national lady and impounded 17 vehicles while conducting 29 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised 4.681 Kg Heroin, 350.400 Kg Hashish, 65.200 Kg Opium, 2.352 Kg Amphetamine, 2.620 Kg Methamphetamine, Tab Al-Prazolam 2500, Tab Diazepam 150, Tab Clonazepam 2180, Tab Clomipramine HCL 1200 and Tab Pseudoephedrine 2200.

ANF Balochistan, Police Station, Quetta recovered 2.500 Kg Hashish from Sada Bahar Bus Terminal at Sariab road Quetta which was lying unattended in said bus terminal. In another operation, Police Station Quetta recovered 16 Kg Hashish near Sada Bahar Bus Terminal, Quetta alongwith a Motorcycle. In third operation, Police Station Hub arrested an accused Muhammad Ismail resident of Lasbela and recovered 2.500 Kg Methamphetamine from his personal possession near Obaz Hotel Main RCD Highway Hub District Lasbela.

ANF Punjab, Police Station, Lahore intercepted a suspected parcel from Courier Service Centre Kot Lakhpat, Lahore which was being sent to Canada. During the search of said parcel which consisted of 2 x Wooden Boxes, 2 x Shaals, 1 x Ladies Purse and 1 x Cloth (Piece) and recovered 900 grams Heroin which was tactfully concealed in 1 x Wooden Box. The said parcel was booked by Sadia Jabeen resident of Karachi to Canada. In another operation, Police Station Sialkot raided near Dry Port Chowk Sambrial Sialkot and intercepted United Bravo Car and arrested Muhammad Nadeem resident of Sialkot on the spot. During search of the said car 3.300 Kg Hashish was recovered which was hidden under the driving seat of seized car.

On pointation of accused, arrested another accused Maroof Sarwar with recovery of 1.100 Kg Hashish. In third operation, Police Station, Lahore raided near Haroon Bus Stand, Thokar Niaz Baig Multan Road, Lahore and recovered 34.800 Kg Hashish and 60 Kg Opium from the personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Waqas resident of Sheikhupura from secret cavities of seized Suzuki Swift Car. In fourth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF, Lahore raided Jalo Park Lahore and recovered 7.200 Kg Hashish and 4.200 Kg Opium alongwith 1 x Motorcycle, 1 x Mazda Truck and 1 x Vitz Car.

The drugs were recovered from personal possession and secret cavities of above mentioned vehicles. 3 x accused Shoukat Ali, Gul Raheem resident of Rawalpindi and Abdul Wadood resident of Lahore were arrested on the spot. In fifth operation, Police Station Faisalabad conducted an operation near Tahir Rafiq Textile Mill Sargodha road Chiniot and recovered 2 Kg Heroin alongwith Motorcycle from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Saqlain resident of Chiniot. In sixth operation, Police Station Faisalabad raided near Total Parco Petrol Pump Kacheri road GTS Chowk Faisalabad and recovered 2.400 Kg Hashish alongwith Rickshaw from personal possession of arrested accused Imran resident of Faisalabad.

In seventh operation, Police Station Multan raided near Bhai Shakir Gate Works Ali Pur Muzaffargarh road District Muzaffargarh and recovered 8.400 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Ijaz Hussain resident of Muzaffargarh. In eighth operation, Police Station Multan raided near Husseni Chowk Bus Stop Kacha Khu, Khanewal and recovered 18 Kg Hashish from secret cavities of Toyota Corolla Car as well as from personal possession of 3 x arrested accused Imtiaz Hussain, Sajjad Hussain, Faisal Imtiaz resident of Khanewal and Muhammad Imran resident of Muzaffargarh.

In ninth operation, Police Station Sialkot raided near Katti Nuna Stop Sambrial Daska road Sialkot and recovered 0.600 Kg Heroin, 1 Kg Hashish, 1 Kg Opium and 0.120 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Bilal resident of Sialkot. In tenth operation, Police Station, Lahore intercepted a suspected consignment from courier office, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial State Kot Lakhpat, Lahore which was being sent to UK. The said parcel consisted of 6 x waistcoats, 35 x Handbags (Ladies) and 3 x Baby Chairs and recovered 0.916 Kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in 2 x ladies bags.

ANF Sindh, Police Station Hyderabad conducted a raid at Goth Imam Bux Tanwari Railway Station Radhan, Tehsil Mehar and District Dadu and recovered 3.500 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Asif Ali Zardari resident of Dadu. In another operation, Police Station Korangi intercepted Mira Car near Quaidabad Bridge, Karachi and recovered 66 Kg Hashish from the seized car, 2 x accused Riaz Ali and Muhammad Ashfaq were arrested on the spot. In third operation, Police Station Hyderabad conducted a raid at Badeen Bus Stop Hyderabad and recovered 14.400 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Luqman Khan resident of District Bajaur.

ANF KP, Police Station, Peshawar intercepted a suspected Nissan Trailer and recovered 123.600 Kg Hashish from secret cavity of spare fuel tank. 2 x accused Jamshaid Ahmed and Muhammad Abbas residents of Rahim Yar Khan were arrested on the spot. The recovered drugs were being smuggled from Bara to Karachi. In another operation, Police Station Peshawar in collaboration with ANF post Torkham apprehended 1 x accused Hafta Gul resident of Afghanistan and recovered 1.200 Kg Hashish.

The arrested accused is Afghan National and was trying to smuggle drugs from Afghanistan to Peshawar. In third operation, ANF KP in collaboration with 104 Wing Khyber Rifles intercepted a Double Cabin Pick up and recovered 15.600 Kg Hashish and arrested 2 x accused Lal Habib and Muhammad Wali residents of Khyber. In fourth operation, Police Station Peshawar established a naka near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar and recovered 1.200 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Babar resident of Khyber.

In fifth operation, Police Station Peshawar in collaboration with ANF Det Torkham apprehended 5 x accused at international pedestrian departure tube and recovered Psychotropic Tablets i.e Alprazolam 2500 x Tabs, Clonazepam 2180 x Tabs, Clomipramine HCL 1200 Tabs, Pseudoephedrine 2200 Tabs and Diazepam 150 Tablets from the 5 x arrested accused Tahir, Noor Bahar, Haroon, Nusrat Ullah and Khalid residents of Afghanistan. In sixth operation, Police Station Peshawar in collaboration with ANF Det Torkham apprehended 1 x accused Juma Gul resident of Afghanistan and recovered 2.400 Kg Hashish which was tactfully concealed in plastic jar of cooking oil, accused was trying to smuggle drugs from Afghanistan to Peshawar.

ANF Rawalpindi, Police Station Attock established a naka near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, G.T Road, Attock, intercepted a Bed Ford Truck and recovered 5 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Arif Muhammad and Rafaqat residents of Abbottabad. In another operation, Police Station, Rawalpindi intercepted a Honda Civic Car from Attock Petrol Pump near T-Chowk G.T road, Islamabad and recovered 3.600 Kg Hashish from secret cavities of the said vehicle. 1 x accused Tasawar Sahib resident of Gujrat was arrested. In third Operation, Police Station, Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki Mehran Car during routine checking at Motorway Link Road, Islamabad and recovered 2.200 Kg Hashish which was concealed in driving side door and 2.200 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Ameer Hamza, Ismail residents of Peshawar and Muhammad Siraj resident of District Khyber were arrested on the spot.

In fourth operation, Police Station, ANF Islamabad intercepted a suspected consignment from Courier Service, Main office Aabpara, Islamabad and recovered 1.420 Kg Amphetamine soaked in waistcoats that was being sent to Jeddah. In fifth operation, Police Station, Islamabad intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car opposite Lake View Park, main Murree Road, Islamabad and recovered 10 Kg Hashish from the said vehicle. 2 x accused Raja Zulfiqar Ali and Kaneez Khadija residents of Peshawar were arrested on the spot.

In sixth operation, Police Station, Islamabad intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car during routine checking at Motorway Link Road, Islamabad and recovered 265 grams Heroin and 4.800 Kg Hashish which was concealed in driving side door of the said vehicle and personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Ayaz resident of Peshawar and Riaz Khan resident of District Bajaur Agency. In seventh operation, ANF arrested an accused Umar Shah resident of Hangu at Islamabad International Airport with the recovery of 0.932 Kg Amphetamine (Ice) from his trolley bag. All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.

