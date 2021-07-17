ANF seized 4893.554 KGS drugs valuing us$ 1.446 billion in 34 operations arrested 44 persons including 6 women involved in drug trafficking and impounded 15 vehicles

Rawalpindi, July 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 4893.554 Kgs narcotics valuing US $ 1.446 Billion internationally, arrested 44 culprits including 6 women and impounded 15 vehicles while conducting 34 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised 55.900 Kgs Heroin, 715.964 Kgs Hashish, 2783.400 Kgs Opium, 1.462 Kgs Methamphetamine (Ice), 1320 Kgs Morphine,10680 x MDMA Tabs (4.500 Kgs), 400 x Ecstasy Tabs (0.188 Kgs), 11.980 Kgs Suspected Drugs and 400 x Suspected Tabs (0.160 Kgs). ANF Balochistan, Police Station ANF Quetta raided near Super Mekhtar Bus Terminal Jabl-e-Noor District Quetta and recovered 3 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Aneel resident of Quetta.

In another operation, Police Station ANF Quetta conducted a raid near Super Mekhtar Bus Terminal Jabl-e-Noor District Quetta and recovered 1.028 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Irshad resident of Gujranwala. In third operation Police Station ANF Quetta intercepted a motorcycle near Pelah Hotel at new Hanna road Nawa Killi District Quetta and recovered 1.900 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Adnan Ali resident of Faisalabad. In fourth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Balochistan, recovered 1403 Kgs Opium from Killi Toorghar Tehsil and District Qilla Saif Ullah.

In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 6 Kgs Hashish from Mir Town Saryab road, Quetta alongwith motorcycle. In sixth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Balochistan, recovered 1300 Kgs Opium from Killi Naghai at Tehsil Muslim Bagh and District Qilla Saif Ullah. In seventh operation, Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 25 Kgs Hashish from a parcel which was booked by Nasir Ali Abbasi resident of District Dadu from TCS area office Baleli road District Quetta. In backtracking of said case, Police Station ANF Hyderabad conducted a raid at Mohallah Wadden Shah, Damali Chowk District Dadu and arrested above named accused accordingly.

In eighth operation, Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 1.100 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Abdul Salam resident of Mastung and Muhammad Karim resident of Noshki near Gidan Munir Ahmed road District Quetta. In ninth operation, Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 1320 Kgs Morphine from general area of Killi Khano Chaman road District Pishin.

In tenth operation, Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 18 Kgs Hashish at Super Mekhtar Bus Terminal Jabl-eNoor District Quetta from personal possession of arrested 4 x female accused Sana Muqaddas, Saba Ahmed resident of Okara, Noureen resident of Lahore and Rabia resident of Sheikhupura. ANF Punjab, Police Station ANF Faisalabad intercepted a Mazda Truck near Itifaq Town Malowana Moar Bhakkar road District Jhang and recovered 391 Kgs Hashish and 72 Kgs Opium from secret cavity of seized truck. 2 x accused Noor Mat Khan Resident of District Khyber and Aqal Zarin resident of Lower Dir were arrested on the spot.

In another operation, Police Station ANF Lahore intercepted a Saudi Arabia (KSA) bound suspected parcel from International Courier Service Centre Kot Lakhpat, Lahore. During search 3.980 Kgs Suspected drugs were recovered from the said parcel, which was soaked in 8 x gent’s suits. The said parcel was booked by Liaqat Ali resident of Lahore. In third operation, Police Station ANF Punjab arrested 1x Pakistani national Aqil Wazir resident of District Khyber at Allama Iqbal international Airport (AIIAP) Lahore. During search, 1.462 Kgs Methamphetamine (ICE) was recovered which was concealed in bottom of his trolley bag. In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Multan intercepted a Motorcycle near Al-Median Bricks Company Shehar Sultan Alipur Muzaffargarh road and recovered 14.400 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Mujahid Riaz resident of Muzaffargarh and Muhammad Shoukat resident of Bahawalpur.

In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Multan, intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car near Kabir wala Toll Plaza Abdul Hakeem Kabirwala road, District Khanewal and recovered 7.200 Kgs Hashish and 8.400 Kgs Opium from secret cavity of seized vehicle. 3 x accused Shabbir Akbar resident of Islamabad, Shehraz Khan Resident of Charsadda and Muhammad Amin resident of Khanewal were arrested on the spot. In sixth operation, Police Station ANF Multan intercepted a Hino Truck loaded with Cantaloupe (Garma Fruit) near Sakhi Sarwar Toll Plaza DG Khan road District DG Khan and recovered 180 Kgs Hashish from secret cavities of seized truck and personal possession of arrested accused Allah Ditta and Sammar Hussain residents of Multan.

In seventh operation, Police Station ANF Lahore in collaboration with Punjab Rangers arrested 1 x accused Ahmed Ali alias Aama resident of District Kasur near check Post Ganda Singh Wala, Ferozpur road area, District Kasur. During search, 1.750 Kgs Heroin recovered from the personal possession of above mentioned accused. In eighth operation, Police Station ANF Lahore in collaboration with Punjab Rangers arrested 1 x accused Ahmed Hassan alias Javed alias Jedi resident of District Kasur and recovered 1.650 Kgs Heroin from his personal possession. In ninth operation, Police Station ANF Multan in follow-up of prior narco case raided near Baloch Hotel NLC bypass Multan Khanewal road District Multan and recovered 4.800 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Irfan resident of Multan and Muhammad Aslam resident of Muzaffargarh.

In tenth operation, Police Station ANF Mianwali intercepted a Corolla Car near Bandial Petroleum Sargodha Mianwali road District Khushab. During search of the said car 31.200 Kgs Hashish was recovered from the secret cavity of the said car. 1 x accused Sarer Ud Din resident of Swat was arrested on the spot. ANF KPK, Police Station ANF Mansehra intercepted a Suzuki Pickup near Kashmir CNG GT Road Haripur and recovered 2.400 Kgs Hashish from the said vehicle. Two accused persons onboard identified as Muhammad Naheed and Zeeshan both residents of Haripur were arrested on the spot. In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF KPK intercepted a Toyota Pickup near Kohat Tunnel and recovered 33 Kgs Heroin which was tactfully concealed in secret cavities of the said vehicle.

Resultantly two accused persons Muhammad Shahid and Shakeel Khan both residents of District Khyber were arrested on the spot. In third operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC (North) intercepted a motorcycle and recovered 10.536 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the two arrested accused persons identified as Nobat Khan and Shahzaib both residents of District Khyber. In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar intercepted a Toyota Aqua car near PDA Chowk located at Ring Road, Peshawar, recovered 15 Kg Heroin from Trunk of the said vehicle. An accused identified as Umer Farooq resident of Hangu was arrested on the spot.

In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Mansehra arrested 2 x women accused Nazia Bibi resident of Malakand and Shaheen Akhtar resident of Rawalpindi and recovered 2.400 Kgs Hashish from their personal possession. They were arrested near Ayub Chowk Bypass, Mansehra. In sixth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF KPK in collaboration with FC (North) intercepted a motorcycle and recovered 6 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Noor Wali and Muhammad Shakeel both residents of District Khyber.

In seventh operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Arfan Ali resident of Mandi Bahauddin at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and recovered 8 Kgs suspected Drugs which were soaked in rubber type material placed in his bag. The arrested accused was travelling to Italy (Via Doha) through Flight No. QR-601. ANF Rawalpindi, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Rawalpindi conducted an intelligence based operation at Janjua Property Centre located at Gulistan Colony Rawalpindi and recovered 5 Kgs Hashish from the bag of arrested accused Muhammad Husnain resident of Rawalpindi. In another operation, Police Station ANF Islamabad intercepted a Suzuki Swift Car at AK Brohi road, near Jamia Masjid Termazi, G-11, and Islamabad and recovered 400 x Ecstasy Tablets (weighing 188 grams) from the dash board of said vehicle and personal possession of arrested accused Hameed Khan and Said Amin residents of District Khyber.

In third operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Abid Khan resident of District Khyber from parking area of Islamabad International Airport and recovered 2 Kgs Heroin from his briefcase. The arrested accused was travelling for Bahrain through Flight No. GF-771. In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Islamabad (ICT) intercepted two vehicles Honda Civic and Toyota Estima during an intelligence based raid near Bilal Oil Service located at Scheme-III, Islamabad and recovered 2.500 Kgs Heroin concealed in carton boxes containing ladies clothes which were placed in the said vehicle. Resultantly, two accused persons identified as Shah Nawaz Rind Baloch resident of Islamabad and Shauhaib Rehman resident of Kotli (AJK) were arrested during the operation.

In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Islamabad (ICT) arrested an accused Muhammad Adnan resident of Multan and recovered 5 Kgs Hashish from his personal possession which was concealed in Plastic Jerry cane. He was arrested near Faisal Movers Bus Stand, Faizabad, and Islamabad. In sixth operation, Police Station ANF Islamabad (ICT) conducted a raid at International Mail Office located at Chaklala Garrison Rawalpindi and recovered 400 x Suspected Tablets (weighing 160 Grams) from a suspected parcel.

The said parcel was booked by Shujah Chaudhry from Netherlands. In seventh operation, Police Station ANF Islamabad (ICT) conducted a raid at International Mail Office located at Chaklala Garrison Rawalpindi and recovered 10680 x MDMA Tablets (weighing 4.500 Kgs) from a suspected parcel. The said parcel was booked by Nazir Ali from Netherlands. All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.

