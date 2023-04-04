ANF seizes over 1528-kilogram drugs

Islamabad, April 04, 2023 (PPI-OT):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized more than 1528-kilogram drugs having worth of 27.85 million dollars during the past one week. According to a press release, these drugs were captured in 40 counter narcotics in different parts of the country. The ANF arrested 42 persons including four women and two foreigners, while twelve vehicles were also impounded. Cases were registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk