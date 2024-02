QUETTA: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized more than 852 kilograms of hashish in an intelligence based operation in Pasni today.

According to sources, a ANF team conducted raid in Pasni area and seized more than 852 kilograms of hashish worth millions of rupees. Loaded on 12 camels, the hashish was planned to be smuggled abroad.

The Anti-Narcotics Force is committed to eradicating drugs from the country.