ANF seizes over one ton drugs across Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday seized over one ton drugs and arrested six accused including a woman across Pakistan.

As per details, the ANF spokesperson said that seven operations were conducted across the country including Saryab Road Quetta, Coastal Highway Gawadar, Karachi Superhighway, Rawalpindi, Peshawar.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process. Earlier, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting 32 operations across the country managed to recover over 1215 kg drugs and arrested 36 accused during last week, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that ANF in a successful operation also busted a drug dealer group and arrested eight accused. He said that the raids were conducted simultaneously in three major cities of the country and the gang members were rounded up.

The gang members were involved in selling CBD oil-laced vapes through online platforms, he added. Eight people were arrested targeting the inter-provincial drug dealer group involved in the distribution of vapes. During the operation, vapes filled with hashish oil, CBD oil, THC oil and cigarette rolls made from hemp plant were recovered.

Apart from this, marijuana oil, opium and other illegal materials including marijuana were also seized. The accused were involved in illegal activities under the guise of selling natural products and medicines.