Announcement of Monetary Policy Statement

March 10, 2020

Karachi, March 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP will meet on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at SBP Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy. Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day.

