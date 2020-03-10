Home » General, Official News
Announcement of Monetary Policy Statement
March 10, 2020
Karachi, March 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP will meet on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at SBP Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy. Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day.
For more information, contact:
Chief Spokesman,
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
Central Directorate
I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-21-111-727-111
Tel: +92-21-39212562
Fax: +92-21-39212433 – 39212436
Email: chief.spokesperson@sbp.org.pk
Website: www.sbp.org.pk
