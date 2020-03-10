National

Announcement of Monetary Policy Statement

March 10, 2020

Karachi, March 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP will meet on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at SBP Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy. Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day.

For more information, contact:

Chief Spokesman,

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

Central Directorate

I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-111-727-111

Tel: +92-21-39212562

Fax: +92-21-39212433 – 39212436

Email: chief.spokesperson@sbp.org.pk

Website: www.sbp.org.pk

