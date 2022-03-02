Announcement would be made soon to increase salaries of govt servants: Tarin 

Islamabad, March 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen says the government would not increase petroleum and electricity prices despite increase of prices at international level.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the objective to reduce prices of petroleum and electricity was to provide relief to the people. The Finance Minister said the government made efforts to facilitate the people at maximum level and soon announcement would be made to increase salaries of the government servants.

