Another 29 Covid-19 Recoveries at Mayo and PKLI: Minister Health

April 19, 2020

Lahore, April 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said here on Sunday that 29 more COVID-19 patients have recovered from Mayo Hospital and PKLI Center in Lahore. The Minister said a total of 206 patients from different Lahore Hospitals have returned to their homes so far. Overall in Punjab, about 680 patients have recovered from COVID-19 from different hospitals in the province.

She said the return of patients to their homes in good numbers is an encouraging development. The Minister said, “So far we have conducted over 54,000 tests in Punjab. I request all people to support Government efforts by complying with the lockdown and staying indoors.”

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk

Related Posts