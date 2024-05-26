﻿Another Congo virus patient dies in Pakistan

An 18-year-old boy who was diagnosed with Congo virus died in Peshawar, according National Health Institute sources.

According to sources, the patient, was admitted to Khyber Teaching Hospital on May 17 and tested positive for Congo virus on May 18. Sources said that the patient had been experiencing symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and vomiting, and had recently traveled to Punjab to purchase animals.

Contact tracing has been initiated, and the patient’s family, hospital staff, and close contacts are being monitored, sources said.

No other cases of Congo virus have been confirmed among the patient’s contacts, including hospital staff and family members.

Yesterday, the Congo virus claimed the lives of two individuals in Attock district. In response to the medical emergency, the authorities have imposed Section 144 to curb the spread of the virus.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza announced a ban on setting up cattle markets across the district.

Additionally, there is a complete ban on the inter-provincial and inter-district transfer of animals to prevent further transmission of the virus.

The Section 144 ban will remain in effect until May 30, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Raza.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued advisories for the prevention and control of CCHF.

In the wake of high disease transmission and risk due to anticipated increased human-animals’ interaction during upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, it is imperative to be vigilant about the situation and take steps to interrupt the transmission of CCHF.

It explained that CCHF is caused by tick-borne Nairovirus. Animals such as cattle, goats, sheep and hares are carriers of this virus, which is transmitted to people by tick bites or through contact with infected blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.