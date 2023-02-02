Another Pakistani student achieves highest mark in ACCA exam

Karachi: Pass rates have been announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for students who sat their exams in December 2022. According to a statement on Thursday, 107,142 students from around the world entered for the December sitting of ACCA exams, which saw 128,693 exams completed. Huzaifa Jamil from Lahore, Pakistan, emerged as a global award recipient for earning the highest score worldwide in ACCA’s Financial Reporting (FM) paper. 107,142 entered for the December sitting, which saw 128,693 exams completed.

ACCA’s campaign manager for Asia Pacific, Rashid Khan, said: ‘Huzaifa’s drive and ambition serve as a source of inspiration for the talented youth in our country. His success serves as a reminder that Pakistanis have the potential to excel on a global stage if they are given the right opportunities and platform. Despite the numerous challenges facing the country, the key to a successful future is to support and celebrate the achievements of young individuals like Huzaifa, and to encourage them to pursue their passions and dreams, unencumbered by obstacles.’

Huzaifa credits his success to hard work and perseverance and is thankful for the support from his parents and teachers at SKANS School of Accountancy. Huzaifa is privileged to have also memorized the Holy Quran and is eager to embark on a fulfilling auditing career. He looks forward to all the exciting global opportunities and rewards that come with being a globally in-demand ACCA-qualified professional. Huzaifa has set a high bar for himself with his consistent exam performances and is determined to maintain this level of excellence. He is focused on replicating his success in his remaining exams and is dedicated to building a successful career, earning recognition for his family and country.

The ACCA qualification is highly regarded and widely recognized around the world, offering exciting career opportunities with leading employers. The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. ACCA is world’s leading body for professional accountants with 241,000 members and 542,000 future members based in 178 countries and regions.