ANP calls off Chaman protest sit-in against poll ‘rigging’

CHAMAN: Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday called off its protest sit-in staged outside the office of Deputy Commissioner Chaman against 'rigging' in PB-52-Chaman polls.

According to a report, the sit-in of Awami National Party, which has been continuing for the last 20 days outside the office of Deputy Commissioner Chaman was called off.

Addressing the participants of the sit-in, Awami National Party Balochistan President Asghar Khan Achakzai said that it was being strived to unite all the political parties, including Pushtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Balochistan National Party, Hazara Democratic Party, National Party and Pushtunkhwa National Party, to unite and wage a joint struggle against the 'rigged' election.

He said the mandate of the Chaman people had been stolen, asthat the success of Chairman, Pushtunkhwa National Awami Party, Khushal Khan Kakar, was altered into defeat. He said the provincial party would devise future course of action in its meeting to be held shortly.