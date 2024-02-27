ANP MPA named RO of Balochistan Assembly’s first session

QUETTA: Central leader of Awami National Party and MPA elected from PB-50-Killa Abdullah, Enginner Zamrak Khan Achakzai has been nominated as Presiding Officer for the first session of provincial assembly of Balochistan to be held on February 28, 2024.

Under Secretary-II, Governor Balochistan Secretariat, Quetta in a letter, addressed to Special Secretary, Balochistan Provincial Assembly, Quetta stats the undersigned is directed to refer to your latter No. PAB/Legis:II(66)/12/2024/1872 dated 26th February 2024 on the subject noted above and to convey that in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 8 (2) of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business 1974, the Governor Balochistan is pleased to nominate Zamarak Khan PA elected from PB-50 Killa Abdullah for presiding over the First Session of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly on 28th February 2024. In case of his absence, the Session would be presided over by Ms. Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani MPA.