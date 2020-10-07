Anti-corruption team raids UC Bella Wah office, seizes record

KARACHI:In an operation under the direction of Provincial Minister for Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, Circle Officer Naushahro Feroze Qazi Sharafuddin, along with his team, raided UC Bella Wah Taluka Bharya Padaidan and seized relevant record.

The raid was carried out over alleged misappropriation of government funds, which was reported by Vice Chairman and members of UC. Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Zubair were also present on the occasion.

The anti-corruption team Naushahro Feroze seized the relevant record and started investigation. Minister Dharejo said that corruption is an evil to the society, so everyone must work together against it. He said that there was a need to raise awareness against corruption on a large scale and it was not possible to eradicate corruption unless everyone fought against corruption at their own level.