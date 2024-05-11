﻿Anti-dacoits operation accelerated in Garhi Khero

Law enforcement authorities on Saturday accelerated a major operation targeting the notorious Dahani bandits’ gang in Garhi Khero area of Jacobabad district.

According to the police, the operation aims to apprehend key figures of the gang, including its kingpin Baharo Dahani and Amanullah alias Amano Dahani, along with other outlawed members.

The operation, concentrated in the Garhi Khairo taluka, is set to continue until the bandit gangs are dismantled and peace is restored in the region.

The escalation of violence was evident when the dacoits launched an assault on a village amid the ongoing police operation, resulting in the tragic death of a youth in the crossfire.

Throughout the three-day operation, law enforcement has reportedly demolished numerous hideouts belonging to the bandits.

The riverine forests of Sindh have long served as a haven for criminal activities, with recent bold actions including rampant kidnappings for ransom and killings, challenging authorities and threatening inter-provincial traffic.

Despite the ongoing efforts, authorities have yet to completely eradicate the criminal elements that pose a significant threat not only to Jacobabad but also to adjacent areas and inter-provincial transit routes.

The situation underscores the urgent need for sustained and comprehensive measures to address the root causes of criminality and ensure the safety and security of the populace.