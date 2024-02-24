Anti-narcotics awareness campaign organized in Bajaur

BAJAUR: A special awareness campaign was organized by Pakistan Army to create awareness among the local people regarding anti-narcotics in Bajaur district.

As part of the campaign, an awareness walk was organized in which a large number of youth participated.

The youth carried banners and placards with anti-drug slogans.

On this occasion, local leaders and youth expressed their views on the harmful effects of drug use on health and its role in destabilizing the society.

During the anti-drug awareness campaign, the local people also vowed to fully cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to eradicate the scourge of drugs.