Anti-Narcotics Force Academy organized Awareness Seminar on Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Investigation

March 30, 2020

Islamabad, March 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): Anti Narcotics Force Academy organized the Awareness Seminar on Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Investigation scheduled from 11-13 March 2020. 55 x officers of ANF as well as Sister Law Enforcement Agencies participated and benefited from the awareness seminar. Commandant Anti narcotics Force Academy Brigadier Abdul Hamid welcomed the audience and highlighted the importance of the seminar.

12 x senior level officers / experts were invited as guest speakers form relevant stakeholders on Anti Money Laundering / Counter Financing Terrorism (AML / CFT) including Intelligence Bureau (IB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Customs, Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Askari Bank Ltd, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and corporate lawyer.

Honourable, Director General Anti Narcotics Force Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI (M) was invited as Chief Guest for 3 rd day i.e. closing ceremony to grace the occasion. Directors and senior investigation officers also attended the seminar. Director General Anti Narcotics Force appreciated the efforts of Anti Narcotics Force Academy for organizing such a informative session on AML / CFT investigation. Director General Anti Narcotics Force also highlighted the Pakistan’s efforts at Policy and operational level.

For more information, contact:

Headquarters,

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)

National Park Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9270173

Fax: +92-51-9270165

Email: anf@anf.gov.pk

Website: www.anf.gov.pk

Related Posts