Anti-polio campaign of varied duration will start in 41 districts of the country from tomorrow, health authorities said on Sunday.
During the special campaign, more than 9.5 million children under five years of age will be administered polio vaccine. The campaign includes 16 districts of Balochistan, 11 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight districts of Sindh and five districts of Punjab.
Door-to-door polio campaign will be conducted in specific Union Councils of Islamabad This campaign is being launched in view of increasing polio cases in Balochistan.
According to Coordinator National Command and Operation Center Muhammad Anwar Haq, this campaign will be conducted in the areas where polio virus is continuously present. He appealed to parents to consider it their national duty to join this campaign and vaccinate the children.