Anti-polio campaign starts in Punjab, Sindh from Monday

English Ministries Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, November 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Anti-polio campaign of varied duration will start in Punjab and Sindh from tomorrow (Monday). In Punjab, twenty million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the five-day campaign. More than one hundred twenty thousand polio workers will take part in it.

In Sindh, approximately nine million children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during seven days campaign. Strict WHO recommended COVID-19 prevention protocols will be ensured during the campaign.

