Anti-polio campaign starts in Punjab, Sindh from Monday

Islamabad, November 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Anti-polio campaign of varied duration will start in Punjab and Sindh from tomorrow (Monday). In Punjab, twenty million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the five-day campaign. More than one hundred twenty thousand polio workers will take part in it.
In Sindh, approximately nine million children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during seven days campaign. Strict WHO recommended COVID-19 prevention protocols will be ensured during the campaign.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk