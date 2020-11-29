Anti-polio campaign starts in Punjab, Sindh from Monday

Islamabad, November 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Anti-polio campaign of varied duration will start in Punjab and Sindh from tomorrow (Monday). In Punjab, twenty million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the five-day campaign. More than one hundred twenty thousand polio workers will take part in it.

In Sindh, approximately nine million children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during seven days campaign. Strict WHO recommended COVID-19 prevention protocols will be ensured during the campaign.

