Anti-polio campaign to begin across Balochistan from Feb 25

QUETTA: A seven-day anti-polio capaign is all set to begin across Balochistan province from tomorrow (Feb 25).

According to PPI, over 2.655 million children across the province will be immunized during the week-long drive. The children will also be given Vitamin A drops during the campaign.

On January 21, Ministry of Health confirmed the presence of poliovirus in sewage samples of the Lasbela district of Balochistan. Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) was detected in sewage samples collected from Lasbela district.

The genome sequencing of the virus, found in samples collected from Lasbela and Hub, showed that it belonged to Gadap area of Karachi. In Jan, the Ministry of Health confirmed the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples from nine districts of the country.