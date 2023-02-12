Anti-polio campaign to begin in Punjab, KP, Balochistan from Monday

Islamabad, February 12, 2023 (PPI-OT): Anti-polio campaign of varied duration will begin in 24 districts of the country from tomorrow (Monday). In Punjab, more than 2.8 million children up to five years age will be vaccinated against during a four-day drive in eight districts.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a three-day anti-polio campaign will begin in seven districts, during which more than one point three million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine.

In Balochistan, more than one hundred twenty-seven thousand children will be administered anti-polio drops during a seven-day campaign in thirty-seven union councils of nine districts.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk