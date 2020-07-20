Anti-polio drive kicked off in Karachi, Larkana

July 20, 2020

Karachi:Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho inaugurated the polio campaign in Karachi on Monday, which will continue till 26 July 2020.

Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, EOC Coordinator Fayyaz Abbasi and Technical Focal Person EOC Sindh Dr Ahmed Ali were also present on this occasion. The campaign will take place in District Central and West of Karachi from 20 to 26th July, covering 260,000 children in both districts.

In her video message, Dr Pechuho launched a small-scale polio campaign in 23 Union Councils of Karachi and four UCs of Larkana. She informed that the drive had been launched in five towns of Karachi city including, Baldia, Orangi, North Nazimabad, Liaqatabad and SITE towns, in which approximately 260,000 children under 5 years of age will receive the oral polio drops.

She further said that the drive had also started in four UCs of Larkana where more than 7,600 children would be administered vaccine during the drive. She informed that the drive had been launched under case-response campaign. The polio teams have been provided sanitizers, masks, gloves and they will not directly handle any child, not knock the doors and not interact closely with parents, spending minimum time at the doorsteps.

Related Posts