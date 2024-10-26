Kashmiri and Pakistani community in Paris, France, will hold a protest rally on October 27 (Sunday) to mark the day as Black Day and express solidarity with the innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, on October 27, 1947 India had landed its troops in Srinagar against the will of the Kashmiri people and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Forum, France, Mirza Asif Jarral has organised the event and the Pakistanis and Kashmiris living in France will participate in the protest demonstration. The aim of the protest is to give a strong message to India that the people of Kashmir would never surrender before India and would continue their struggle till complete success.
Meanwhile, under the auspices of MinhajulQuran International, France, solidarity will be expressed with the people of IIOJK on October 28. Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad will be the chief guest on the occasion while the Pakistani and Kashmiri community will fully participate in the programme.