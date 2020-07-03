APCAA seeks polls through e-balloting

July 3, 2020

Karachi:All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) on Friday strongly urged the Directorate General Trade Organization (DGTO) to allow elections through electronic balloting and restrain the extension in the tenure of trade bodies during a pandemic situation.

In a letter sent to the DGTO, APCAA requested the directorate to restrain the extension in the tenure of trade bodies due to Covid-19 and allow elections through electronic balloting. It said that the executive committee of APCAA has decided to hold elections electronically and for the purpose, a well-reputed software company has already been engaged.

APCAA further stated that the association had presently started issuing election notices under relevant rules, requesting DGTO to give them go-ahead for commencing the electronic elections process.

While appealing to DGTO to allow 15 days’ time for a practical demonstration on the electronic voting system, Arshad Jamal chairman APCAA said that if they were permitted, all applications, fees and objections would be entertained online and added that election commission decisions would also be available on APCAA’s official website. Furthermore, he said that the voters could cast their votes through mobile app and they could also attend the Annual General Meeting (AGM) online.

Related Posts