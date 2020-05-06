APHC-AJK convener condemns killings in occupied Kashmir

May 6, 2020

Islamabad, May 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Convener of APHC-AJK chapter, Syed Abdullah Gilani while condemning the killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir has said that Indian forces have been given a license to arrest and kill youth in fake encounters.

Syed Abdullah Gilani in a statement in Islamabad while paying tributes to the youth martyred in Islamabad, Shopian, Handwara and other areas of the occupied territory said that the people of Kashmir had a great respect for the youth who were rendering their lives for the great cause.

The APHC-AJK Convener said that India could not suppress the freedom sentiments of the Kashmiri people through brutal tactics adding that New Delhi was pursuing an evil agenda of suppressing the Kashmiris’ genuine struggle for freedom through brute force. He pointed out that India was committing crimes against the Kashmiris under the garb of coronavirus. He termed it as the worst state terrorism and said that Indian forces were hell-bent upon killing every Kashmiri in the occupied territory.

Syed Abdullah Gilani denounced India’s massive crackdown against the Kashmiri journalists and said that occupied Kashmir was the only part of the world where media was gagged. He added that New Delhi had imposed ban on all types of media including social media for the past several months with an aim to hide its atrocities in occupied Kashmir from the world.

The APHC-AJK leader urged the international community to warn India against harassing journalists in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also called upon international human rights organizations and the UN to take notice of massive human rights violations in the occupied territory and play their role in the release of all Kashmiri political detainees, bedsides putting pressure on India to stop atrocities in Kashmir.

