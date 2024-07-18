Lahore: A delegation from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK Chapter met with Pir Syed Makhdoom Haroon Shah Gilani, Chairman of the Mashaikh Peace Alliance, to discuss the escalating situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The meeting highlighted the ongoing human rights violations and sought support for Kashmir’s cause ahead of a significant rally.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the meeting was primarily aimed at briefing Gilani about the dire circumstances faced by Kashmiris under Indian administration and to rally support for the upcoming ‘Kashmir Accession Day’ rally in Lahore on July 19. Pir Syed Makhdoom Haroon Gilani condemned the atrocities and agreed to participate in the rally, underscoring a unified call for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict that aligns with the desires of its people.
Gilani’s commitment was marked by a strong statement of solidarity, affirming that the Ulama and Mashaikh of Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri freedom struggle. The APHC delegation, including Zahid Safi, Engineer Mirza Mushtaq, Zahid Ashraf, and Muhammad Shafi Dar, also extended an invitation to Khaksar Tehreek Chairman Noor Muhammad, broadening the coalition of support for the upcoming events dedicated to Kashmir.
