The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for peaceful protests across Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday, October 11, against blasphemous remarks made by Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand against Prophet Mohammad (SAW).
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the Kashmiri people and religious scholars to take to the streets after Friday prayers to condemn the rising incidents of blasphemy by Hindutva fanatics in India.
While expressing support for the protests Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has termed the priest’s remarks an atrocious assault on Muslims worldwide.
DFP spokesman Advocate Arshad Iqbal in a statement in Srinagar emphasized the need for a unified stand against the remarks, citing rising Islamophobia and xenophobia in India.
The protests aim to convey a strong message that such acts won’t be tolerated by Muslims. The APHC and DFP have stressed the importance of peaceful demonstrations to express dissent.