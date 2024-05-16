﻿APHC demands action against India for breaching commitment to peace, justice

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference has called upon the international community to take notice of India’s breach of commitment to peace, justice and respect for human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report issued on Thursday, the APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement released on the International Day of Living Together in Peace, today, said that India needs to be held accountable for gross human rights violations and snatching of political rights of the people of IIOJK.

The International Day of Living Together in Peace, observed on May 16 every year, promotes peace, tolerance, and understanding in the world. “We want the international community to respect the principles of peace, encourage inclusive conversation, and foster an environment supportive of the political sentiments and aspirations of the Kashmiri people”, the statement said.

The APHC spokesman while hailing the just stand and patience of the Kashmiri people struggling for their political right to live in peace urged world to support the people of Kashmir and advance dialogue and peace in the region.

On the other hand, the relatives of illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyet leaders and activists have expressed deep concern about the safety of their loved ones in the jails of India and the occupied territory. They urged the world to pressurize India to treat these detainees as political prisoners, lamenting that no charges against them detainees have yet been proven.