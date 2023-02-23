APHC demands of int’l community to come forward for protection of rights of Kashmiri people

Islamabad: All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK Chapter organized a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission here in Islamabad on Thursday. The protest demonstration was organized to mark the 32nd anniversary of despicable acts of mass rape of Kashmiri women carried out by the Indian occupation forces in Kunan and Poshpora villages of Kupwara in 1991.

People belonging to different walks of life participated in the protest demonstration. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders of APHC regretted that despite the passage of many decades, the victim women are still awaiting the justice. They demanded of the international community to come forward for the protection of rights of Kashmiri people.