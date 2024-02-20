APHC denounces Modi’s visit to Jammu as misrepresentation of IIOJK situation

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir Convenor, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, has denounced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir terming it as nothing more than a political ploy to secure votes in the Indian Lok Sabha elections.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Saghar criticized the visit, saying that it aimed to promote a false narrative of peace and normalcy in the territory to deceive the international community.

Saghar associated Modi with the Hindutva ideology and highlighted his contentious past, including his role in the Gujarat riots targeting Muslims and his policies in occupied Kashmir. He emphasized that Modi’s actions, including the revocation of Article 370, have violated international laws and further marginalized the Muslim-majority population of Jammu and Kashmir.

The convenor reiterated the urgent need for addressing the Kashmir issue as a political and humanitarian crisis, emphasizing that peace in the region will remain elusive until Kashmiris are granted their inalienable right to self-determination.

Saghar urged the Indian government to allow UN observers and human rights organizations to assess the ground reality.