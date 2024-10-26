All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership has called on Kashmiris to observe October 27, tomorrow, as Black Day, sending a clear message to the BJPled Hindutva government of India and the international community that they reject the Indian military presence in their homeland and will continue their struggle for freedom.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Saturday, jailed APHC leadership, including Chairman Masarrat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and other leaders, in their separate messages also urged people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to observe a complete shutdown in the territory to convey to India that they will not rest until they achieve their UNrecognized right to selfdetermination.
The leaders characterized India’s invasion of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947, as a blatant act of aggression devoid of legal or moral justification, an attack on the political and democratic rights of Kashmiris. They emphasized that this invasion violated international law and usurped the fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir.
The jailed APHC leaders warned that the ongoing political injustice faced by Kashmiris, along with India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and its Hindutva agendas, poses a serious threat to the identity of IIOJK residents and to peace and stability in the region.
Despite enduring oppression, the APHC leadership maintained, the resilient people of Kashmir have never accepted Indian dominance. ‘Kashmiris have resisted Indian hegemony in the past and will continue to do so in the future,’ the leaders affirmed, expressing hope that their struggle and sacrifices will ultimately lead to success. They also urged the international community to take effective action to end India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.