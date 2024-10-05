All Parties Hurriyat Conference has issued a strong warning regarding the demographic situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that the territory’s Muslim majority status is facing a ‘grave threat’ at the hands of the Hindutva regime in India led by Narendra Modi.
According to a Kashmir Media Servicereport, in a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas said the Modi regime is intensifying efforts to alter the demographic makeup of IIOJK over the past five years. He said that India is systematically paving the way for ‘settler colonialism,’ alleging that the regime is granting domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris as part of a broader strategy to convert the Muslim majority into a minority.
‘The revocation of Article 370 was primarily aimed at engineering demographic change in IIOJK,’ Minhas asserted. He highlighted that the issuance of domicile certificates to non-locals is a deliberate tactic to erase the identity of Kashmiris and disrupt their longstanding connection to the land.
Minhas further said that Kashmiris are facing violence and eviction from their homes as part of a ‘vicious plan’ designed to alter the territory’s demographics. He called these actions a violation of United Nations resolutions and the Geneva Convention, stating, ‘The Modi regime’s efforts to change IIOJK’s demographics constitute a war crime.’
In a call for international intervention, Minhas urged the United Nations to take action against what he characterized as fascist policies aimed at altering the region’s demographic composition. He reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, insisting that India cannot unilaterally change its status.