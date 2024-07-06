The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Saturday emphasized that martyred youth leader Burhan Wani remains a potent symbol of resistance against Indian occupation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar issued ahead of Burhan Wani’s 8th martyrdom anniversary, praised him as a hero and beacon for Kashmiri youth. Wani and his two associates were martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 8, 2016.
Minhas highlighted that Wani’s life, struggle, courage, and steadfastness continue to inspire Kashmiri youth in their fight for freedom of their motherland from Indian yoke. He asserted that the sacrifices of Burhan Wani and other martyrs of the freedom movement will not go in vain.