The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) said on Sunday that illegal arrests, crackdowns, attaching properties, terminating Kashmiri employees and other brutalities by Indian forces personnel cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom and they will continue their struggle till it reaches its logical conclusion.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced the surge in Indian atrocities, including attaching properties and terminating Kashmiri employees from government services in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The APHC paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Chhota Bazaar massacre on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary. Indian troops had martyred dozens of innocent people by firing indiscriminately on innocent and unarmed shopkeepers, passers-by, women and children in Chhota Bazaar area of Srinagar on June 11, 1991. He said that the sacred mission of the Kashmiri martyrs would be accomplished at all costs.