APHC team visits JKML leader’s injured brother at SMHS hospital

Srinagar, June 16, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference visited SMHS hospital in Srinagar and enquired about the health of Saifuddin Parrey, the brother of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League senior leader, Assadullah Parrey. Saifuddin Parrey was critically injured in a road accident yesterday. The delegation comprising APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, and Assistant Secretary General, Khawja Firdous Ahmed, prayed for the speedy recovery of Saifuddin Parrey.

