LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited an under-construction house in the Pandhi Rajputan area of Kot Lakhpat.
According to a CM House statement on Tuesday, the walls of the house were completed, and the roof-laying process was in progress. Sobia Munir, who was building the house through “Apni Chhat…Apna Ghar” loan scheme, was pleasantly surprised to see Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Her daughters presented flowers to the Chief Minister, who warmly embraced Sobia Munir.
Chief Minister Maryam presented Sobia Munir with a cheque for the second installment of the loan and instructed to gift necessary furniture upon the completion of the house. She also advised Sobia Munir’s daughters, Ayesha and Tayyaba, to continue their education, assuring them that the Punjab government would cover their educational expenses.
The Chief Minister expressed her happiness, saying, “Words cannot express the joy I feel seeing a house being built under the ‘Apni Chhat…Apna Ghar’ scheme. I feel as if it is my own house being built.” She added that Nawaz Sharif was also delighted and had sent his greetings and many prayers. Maryam emphasized that owning a home is every citizen’s right, and she aspires for no one in Punjab to be deprived of their own shelter.