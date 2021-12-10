APO P-Talk with Dr. Ali Sajid, Director, and Lahore School of Management, Pakistan to highlights the importance of productivity for Recovery and Regrowth after deep economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Islamabad, December 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):This P-Talk highlights the importance of productivity to recover from the economic crisis in developing countries after deep economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Ali Sajid, Director, Lahore School of Management, Pakistan, shares his views on addressing ongoing challenges and approaches and options available for stimulating growth and economic development.
