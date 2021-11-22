APO Top Talk with Regional Awardee 2021 Dr. Kamran Moosa, Chief Executive, PIQC Institute of Quality, Pakistan on Productivity-led World-class Organizations 

Islamabad, November 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):This Top Talk provides insights on how to become a world-class organization and how productivity drives the development and success of an organization. APO Regional Awardee 2021 Dr. Kamran Moosa, Chief Executive, PIQC Institute of Quality, Pakistan, leads the talk with moderator Mah Lok Bin Abdullah, Consultant from Malaysia, focusing on the importance of productivity, methodology to become a world-class organization, and assuring quality for continuing business excellence.

