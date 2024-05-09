The collaboration will result in 25 locations in the Middle East by 2028

Apparel Group and Sandbox VR partnered to bring Virtual Reality Innovation to the Middle East The collaboration will result in 25 locations in the Middle East by 2028

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a groundbreaking move, Apparel Group, a dominant force in the global fashion and lifestyle retail landscape, partners with Sandbox VR, the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, in a significant franchise partnership. With over 85 brands and more than 2,200 stores across 14 countries, Apparel Group’s extensive reach solidifies the collaboration’s foundation. This collaboration will begin with 25 locations in the Middle East. The partnership comes on the heels of Sandbox VR’s being named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Earning the number two spot in the Augmented and Virtual Reality category, Sandbox VR is recognized for creating a fully-immersive virtual reality experience for a global audience.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with Sandbox VR, a company that stands at the forefront of virtual reality innovation,” said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “This collaboration is not just about expanding our portfolio—it’s about creating groundbreaking experiences that merge technology and entertainment, offering our customers in the Middle East and beyond something truly exceptional. Together, we are setting new benchmarks in the retail and entertainment industries.”

“We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response at our locations across the US, Europe, and Asia,” said Steve Zhao, founder and CEO of Sandbox VR. “The universal appeal of our experiences is unmatched. We’re excited to partner with Apparel Group as we expand our global footprint and bring our fully-immersive virtual reality adventures to even more audiences worldwide.”

Sandbox VR is now operating in over 46 global locations and expanding rapidly. With 18 locations launched in the last 19 months, each 4,000+ sq ft with multiple holodecks in which guests experience the virtual worlds, Sandbox VR is the fastest-growing location-based VR startup in the world. To accelerate that growth, the company recently announced it is opening its US footprint for franchising in addition to international locations. In an ongoing commitment to inclusivity, Sandbox VR is expanding its multi-language support to encompass a total of seven languages and counting, enabling an even wider audience to partake in its immersive offerings.

“Our expansion into the Middle East is a strategic step towards our global commitment to bring people closer together through world-class immersive experiences,” said Lee Hebditch, Director of Global Franchise Operations at Sandbox VR. “The Apparel Group’s profound regional proficiency and unparalleled achievements make them the perfect global ally for our brand. With this partnership, we’re continuing on our mission to make location-based entertainment more accessible.”

Additionally, in September 2023, Sandbox VR collaborated with Netflix to exclusively launch the Squid Game Virtuals, an experience inspired by their #1 hit series. The success of Squid Game Virtuals broke records as it was the fastest experience to hit $1M in sales. In its first two months, the game generated $4.56M in ticket sales at physical venues and has continued its march toward breaking new records. Most recently, Sandbox VR worked with Netflix to announce a limited-time takeover of its London location to celebrate the release of Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver where visitors previewed the world of Rebel Moon in a full-body VR experience.

For more information and to make reservations, please visit sandboxvr.com and connect with Sandbox VR on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

ABOUT APPAREL GROUP LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts games you can’t play anywhere else. Sandbox VR is now operating in over 46 locations across seven countries and expanding rapidly. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. Sandbox VR’s latest round has raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

Media Contacts:

PR@apparelglobal.com

sandboxvr@inkhouse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ ec651223-8fa3-4aef-8518- a2993aeabeea

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9113692