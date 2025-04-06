Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh, Kashif Saeed Sheikh, has termed the reduction in electricity prices as a success of Jamaat-e-Islami’s public protest. He stated that this success is the result of the public struggle led by Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.
Kashif Saeed Sheikh emphasized the need for a further reduction in the prices of electricity, gas, and petrol. He mentioned that this could help control inflation and provide relief to the people. He appealed to the government to prioritize public interest instead of following the dictates of the IMF.
He declared that despite the decrease in oil prices in the global market, the Shehbaz government is not providing full benefits to the public. The increase in levy tax was termed as an injustice to the people of the country.
Kashif Saeed requested the Prime Minister to implement austerity measures in government expenditures. He suggested keeping the federal cabinet small and imposing limits on ministerial protocols. He also recommended curbing bureaucratic expenses and reducing free facilities.