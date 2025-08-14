Following Independence Day celebrations and the triumph in Marka-e-Haq, the Pakistan Armed Forces will exhibit their defense arsenal at the Shakarparian Parade Ground. The exhibition, open to the public starting Thursday at 10 a.m., will showcase weaponry instrumental in the recent victory.
The display will include a range of military hardware, from aircraft and tanks to artillery and rocket launchers. Visitors can expect to see military vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and other equipment used during the Marka-e-Haq operation.
Radars, crucial to the success of Marka-e-Haq, will also be featured prominently. The Pakistan Air Force will conduct a fly-past and a para-jumping exhibition as part of the event.