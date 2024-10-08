National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has expressed concern over India’s supply of weapons to Israel, stating it would promote hate in the Middle East, and warned that such actions could ultimately destroy India.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Tuesday, Farooq Abdullah in a media interview in Srinagar said, ‘If it’s true that India is supplying weapons to Israel, it’s very sad. It means they are promoting hate that exists there and I think that will destroy’ India. ‘In the long run, New Delhi will pay a heavy price for such a thing,’ he said.
Addressed the escalating conflict in the Middle East, the NC chief described it as ‘heartbreaking’. He stressed that innocent lives are being lost in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Iran, and warned that the global economy will suffer if the conflict spreads.
However, Abdullah struck a more optimistic tone when discussing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s upcoming visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. Calling it a ‘good step’, Abdullah hopes the trip will improve ties between the two nations.
Abdullah urged both countries to work towards peace and prosperity, rather than animosity and tragedy.