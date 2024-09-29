Karachi: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir officially opened the Innovista Indus IT Park on Friday, marking a significant step in promoting technology and innovation in Pakistan. The IT park is designed to bridge the gap between academia and the tech industry, with a special focus on Artificial Intelligence.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the event was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with various members of the civil community, underscoring the broad support for this initiative. General Munir emphasized the park’s role in creating an ideal environment for the IT sector’s growth, which is witnessing rapid expansion nationally.
Chief Minister Shah highlighted the IT sector’s critical role in harnessing the potential of the youth and boosting economic growth. During his interaction with Karachi’s business community, General Munir praised their contributions to economic development and acknowledged the positive economic indicators facilitated by the efforts of both the federal and provincial governments.
The Army Chief also recognized the significant support from international partners such as China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE in Pakistan’s economic recovery. He expressed confidence in Pakistan’s potential across various domains and emphasized the nation’s trajectory towards achieving a prominent status internationally.
General Munir also visited the Karachi Corps area to review operational readiness and the latest training initiatives, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to national security and development.
