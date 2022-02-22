Army Chief pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs 

Islamabad, February 22, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid tributes to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs and spirit of the nation in the war on terrorism. He said this in a statement on Tuesday on the occasion of five years of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad which was launched to consolidate gains of two decades long war on terror and eliminate remnants of terrorists across the country.

In his tweets, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said operation Radd-ul-Fasaad placed security of people of Pakistan as core objective. The DG ISPR said the anti-terror operation continued successfully as the country transitioned from uncertainty to peace. He said the achievements of Radd-ul-Fasaad have only been possible due to blood of martyrs and resilience of our people.

