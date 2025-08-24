Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Turbat, Balochistan on Saturday to assess the security situation and development projects, emphasizing enhanced military-civilian collaboration for provincial stability and growth, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported. Received by the Balochistan Corps Commander, the COAS was briefed on security challenges, including threats and counter-operations against Fitna al Hindustan. The briefing also highlighted ongoing developmental and socio-economic improvement programs in southern Balochistan.
In discussions with the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and other senior provincial officials, the COAS emphasized effective administration, infrastructure enhancements, and inclusive, citizen-focused advancement. He underscored the necessity of strong civil-military partnerships to tackle provincial challenges, reaffirming the military’s dedication to supporting socio-economic progress in the region.
Field Marshal Munir reiterated the Pakistan Army’s commitment to collaborating with the people of Balochistan in their pursuit of peace, prosperity, and sustainable progress. Addressing troops, the COAS praised their morale, operational preparedness, and dedication to national security. He also acknowledged their contribution to regional peace and stability under challenging conditions.