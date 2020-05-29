Army Chief reiterates Pakistan’s unflinching commitment to global peace
Islamabad, May 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan commemorates ‘Spirit of Sacrifice’ of our valiant peacekeepers, who continue to serve humanity in challenging and restive regions of the world. In his message in connection with the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, he said sense of purpose and commitment of Pakistan towards global peace under UN charter remains unflinching.
The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, in his message, said as we commemorate the 20th anniversary of Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, we must do more to achieve women’s equal representation in all areas of peace and security. He said together, let us continue to wage peace, defeat the pandemic and build a better future.
