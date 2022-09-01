Army Chief to visit flood-affected areas of Punjab, KP today
Islamabad, September 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood-affected areas of Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rojhan in Punjab on Thursday. According to the ISPR, the Army Flood Control Help Line 1125 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1135 for rest of Pakistan is functioning. People can reach out on these emergency numbers for assistance and help.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk