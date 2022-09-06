Army Chief, US Congressional delegation discuss regional security 

Islamabad, September 06, 2022 (PPI-OT):A Congressional delegation of the United States, currently on visit to Pakistan, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. According to ISPR, the delegation comprising Sheila Jackson Lee, Thomas Suozzi and Alexander Green expressed grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and extended condolence to the families of the victims.

They offered United States’ support to the people of Pakistan in this hour of need. They also discussed matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields. The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at different levels.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief thanked the United States for its support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners is vital in rescue and rehabilitation of the flood victims. Earlier, the US delegation also visited the flood affected areas of Sindh where they were briefed on relief and rescue operations.

